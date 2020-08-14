Norfolk International Airport reports significant decrease in passenger traffic in July 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk International Airport reports a significant decrease in passenger traffic for July 2020 compared to July 2019 — thanks largely to the coronavirus pandemic.

ORF said passenger activity decreased 64.2 percent in July 2020 with 143,859 passengers.

In July 2019, there were more than 401,000 passengers that came through the airport, according to an ORF news release.

From January to July 2020, the passenger count has decreased overall 56 percent, by about 1 million passengers. In the same period of 2019, passenger numbers were at more than 2.2 million.

Beyond passenger traffic, cargo traffic increased this July compared to July 2019.

More than 6 million pounds of cargo were shipped in and out of the airport during July 2020.

“The above-mentioned figures reflect service by scheduled airlines Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, United and their regional airline partners and charter airlines Miami Air, Sun Country, Swift Air and XTRAirways. Cargo carriers include Federal Express, Mountain Air Cargo and UPS,” the ORF news release said.

