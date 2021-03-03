Norfolk hot dog shop paying it forward with ‘Franks for Friends’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic took a big bite out of business. However, that’s not stopping a local hot dog shop from keeping those in need fed during the pandemic.

The folks at “Perfectly Frank” near Old Dominion University want to see more kindness in the world, so they put their skills in the kitchen to good use, creating a program called “Franks to Friends” to pay it forward.

“This community has taken a hit,” said Perfectly Frank owner Tarah Morris. “Everybody has gone through something.”

Morris says it started after a customer gave every employee a $100 tip, and then left $500 to help feed the community.

“We thought the best way would be to start a board, a program that hopefully more people will want to support,” said Morris. “We have had so many people donate that now we have a stack of tickets waiting to go on the board. So they’re coming in faster than they are walking out, so I’ve reached out to a few organizations so that they can tell people that they know in need.”

Here’s how it works: if you need a meal, come in and take a receipt off the wall. The rule is one meal per person, per day. If you can afford to buy a meal for someone in advance, you can pay it forward.

“Our community is giving us money to spend on food to give to people that need it,” said Morris. “So we’re in the middle of all of these miracles. It’s been very touching.”

Morris says they’ve given out close to 25 meals in the last week and a half. They’ve collected $1,000 worth of receipts for future meals.

“Our community is very generous,” said Morris.

Before they started “Franks for Friends,” Morris says they collected $15,000 in donations from the community to create bulk meals for local nonprofits.