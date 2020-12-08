Norfolk City Council passes ordinance that improves opportunities for women, minority-owned businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk is looking to be more inclusive when it comes to future spending.

City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night that promotes participation of women and minority-owned businesses in city contracts.

The ordinance is known as the Economic Inclusion Plan and Procurement Policy.

The procurement policy sets goals around four focus areas: construction projects, enhanced subcontracting, sheltered bidding and micro-business contracting and support.

The ordinance includes certain requirements such as:

Require developers to provide individual inclusion plans for all construction projects valued over $5 million

Mandate an analysis of all solicitations for enhanced subcontracting requirements of up to 50%

Require certain procurements between $25,000 and $5 million to be procured from small, women and minority-owned businesses

Require certain solicitations between $25,000 and $250,000 to be procured from local micro-businesses only

The city is also committing to breaking down bigger contracts into smaller bid packages in order to attract small businesses.

The Office of St. Paul’s Transformation will implement the plan next year with the redevelopment of Tidewater Gardens.

The city set aspirational goals for 12% minority-owned businesses and 13% women-owned businesses in total contract amounts associated for multiple redevelopment projects.