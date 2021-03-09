Norfolk brewery creates new beer to honor women in brewing industry

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family-owned brewery is pouring a pint with a special beer to honor women.

The women behind Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk are working to not only educate women about their industry, but also create a beer of their own to honor women. They say they are “hoppy” to do it.

“So we have a lead brewer, who’s a female, I’m a female. And we have about five other employees in the front of the house that are female,” said owner Talia Tennant.

So, when International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month rolled around this year, there was no question leaders at Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk wanted to do something to honor them.

They are partnering with the Pink Boots Society to create a new brew. The proceeds will go to the organization.

“… The idea is that proceeds from the sales of that beer goes back to the society, to help give scholarships to ladies educate the women and support women in the brewing industry,” said. Tennant.

On National Women’s Day on Monday, they started the process of making their new beer. Lead brewer Megan Kersting is in charge of the project.

“So this is going to be a passion fruit gose with white tea. We, we brewed the first half of it all together and then soured it overnight, where I added some of the white tea into the kettle. And then we’ll add fruit in a couple days. And then we’re going to hold steep the white tea as well,” she said.

Megan said making the brew and honoring women pay homage to the history of brewing.

“Based on colonial brewers, which were mostly women, they started to market their brews — people outside of their home, wearing the tall the pointy hat, so they could be seen in the market, and putting a broom on the side of their house to market that they had beer to sell,” said Kersting.

She said that’s how the idea of the modern witch came from, but she assured me a there is no evidence of witchcraft — only craft beers.

“I love what Pink Boots does for women, and I feel very strongly about getting involved locally, and hoping to promote diversity and acceptance and tolerance. I think that it’s very, very important,” she said.

The brewing process takes about two weeks. Then they can bottle and put the new brew on draft.