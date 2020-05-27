Nordstrom Rack in Pembroke Mall plans to reopen Thursday

Some states are recalling KN95 masks made in China

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Following business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nordstrom Rack in the Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach will be reopening to shoppers starting Thursday.

Nordstorm is taking a phased, market-by-market reopening approach to protect the health and well-being of its customers, employees and communities, a store representative wrote in an email Tuesday.

Nordstorm is only opening stores where state and local governments allow it. They’re also opening stores with certain safety measures and protocols in place.

Here’s what Nordstorm is doing:

Conducting health screenings for employees before they come to work

Giving face coverings to employees and customers

Encouraging social distancing of 6 feet or more and limiting the number of customers and employees in the store

Increasing cleaning and sanitization

Changing fitting room protocol

Offering contactless curbside services at full-line stores

Pausing or changing high-touch services and customer events

Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time

Changing hours of operation

Learn more about Nordstrom’s reopening approach and see the full list of re-opening Nordstrom stores on the blog Nordstrom Now.

