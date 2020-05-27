VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Following business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nordstrom Rack in the Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach will be reopening to shoppers starting Thursday.
Nordstorm is taking a phased, market-by-market reopening approach to protect the health and well-being of its customers, employees and communities, a store representative wrote in an email Tuesday.
Nordstorm is only opening stores where state and local governments allow it. They’re also opening stores with certain safety measures and protocols in place.
Here’s what Nordstorm is doing:
- Conducting health screenings for employees before they come to work
- Giving face coverings to employees and customers
- Encouraging social distancing of 6 feet or more and limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and sanitization
- Changing fitting room protocol
- Offering contactless curbside services at full-line stores
- Pausing or changing high-touch services and customer events
- Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time
- Changing hours of operation
Learn more about Nordstrom’s reopening approach and see the full list of re-opening Nordstrom stores on the blog Nordstrom Now.
Latest Posts:
- Nordstrom Rack in Pembroke Mall plans to reopen Thursday
- Virginia Department of Labor to draft COVID-related workplace regulations
- ‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help in Colorado
- Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
- VB school division asks people to wear blue in remembrance on anniversary of VB tragedy