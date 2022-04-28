NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lyft will be offering free and reduced-cost rides for a 12-hour period on Cinco de Mayo (May 5) and the following morning in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The goal is to stop people from driving while intoxicated.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads, a local nonprofit, is offering the 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5 until 4 a.m. Friday, May 6.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads said in a press release that National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show almost one-third of traffic deaths in the U.S. involve drunk drivers.

During the 12-hour period, residents age 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code on the app’s “Payment” tab, which is under the “Add Lyft Pass” option.

The code will give them a free ride up to $15.

The code for the promotion will be posted at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 5 on the Drive Safe Hampton Roads website.

The code only serves those using Lyft in the Virginia Beach and Norfolk coverage areas.

“Safety is the cornerstone of all healthy communities, and it’s one of the key values Lyft was founded on. Using Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving is a smart option for individuals and for reducing social harm in their communities,” said Kamillah Wood, Director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft. “Roadway Safety Programs like in Hampton Roads and Lyft’s public partnerships empower communities with safer options for themselves and those around them.”