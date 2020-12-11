Newport News thrift store faces uncertain future, encourages community to shop local

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News thrift shop is facing an uncertain future.

Like so many other small businesses, The Yard Sale is on the verge of closing its doors for good due to the pandemic.

The thrift store has been a fixture off Warwick Boulevard for several years. The family-owned business is graciously asking people to shop local during the holiday season.

Much like 2020, some of what you’ll find inside The Yard Sale isn’t quite the norm.

“We deal with a lot of antique furniture from the 1800s, early 1900s,” said owner Brian Mayberry. “We had some Civil War-era swords.”

We’re told the secondhand shop got its start 11 years ago. From knickknacks and gadgets, to antiques and collectibles, it’s grown a lot ever since.

“We went to a storage locker before all the ‘Storage Wars’ was out and bought a unit. We just got the bug to keep on buying and go to auctions.”

However, the store and the memories it holds might soon fade into the dark due to waning business from the pandemic.

“We’re down 60% of what we were a month,” said Martha Mayberry.

The store applied for federal assistance but didn’t get approved. The family has also tried cutting costs, but they said the pandemic is forcing them to face the reality that the store may never recover.

“We’re terrified. Yeah, every day, we’re terrified. You’ve seen for the last hour, nobody’s been in here,” Martha Mayberry said.

Still, they remain hopeful.

With the Christmas clock ticking, they’re reminding the public to not forget the little guys during the holiday season.

“We’re struggling but we’re hoping to keep going,” Mayberry said.