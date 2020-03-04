Newport News Shipbuilding faces $162K in fines over worker death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Online records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration show a Virginia shipbuilding company could be fined nearly $162,000 after a worker died aboard a vessel last year.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the federal agency cited Newport News Shipbuilding for three violations, including two listed as “serious,” during its investigation into the death of Tim Ewing.

The company’s president said in August 2019 that the 58-year-old supervisor was working inside a tank on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier when he fell to his death.

An OSHA inspection detail report describes the penalties as pending, and noted the violations may be subject to change.

