Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Newport News Shipbuilding faces $162K in fines over worker death

Business

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Shipyard shipbuilding generic_146028

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Online records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration show a Virginia shipbuilding company could be fined nearly $162,000 after a worker died aboard a vessel last year.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the federal agency cited Newport News Shipbuilding for three violations, including two listed as “serious,” during its investigation into the death of Tim Ewing.

The company’s president said in August 2019 that the 58-year-old supervisor was working inside a tank on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier when he fell to his death.

An OSHA inspection detail report describes the penalties as pending, and noted the violations may be subject to change.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories