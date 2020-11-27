New businesses celebrate opening up shop in Hampton amid coronavirus pandemic

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic has, no doubt, brought challenges for so many.

However, there are some entrepreneurs that are taking a leap of faith despite the economic uncertainty.

Several new businesses have recently opened their doors in Hampton.

One new storefront opened on Friday, just in time for Small Business Saturday.

Although this year has been tough, the small business community has been coming together to help each other.



Tameka Brown’s boutique, Cohesion, has been online for eight years.

“We definitely try to curate and find things unique to us,” Brown said. “It’s a collaboration between faith and style. We try to pick the dopest stuff you don’t see anywhere else.”

The fashionista marked a new milestone as an entrepreneur by opening a brick-and-mortar storefront during the pandemic.



From a resale store to a smoothie shop, Browns’s boutique is the latest small business to pop up in Hampton.

“Within the last two months, we’ve had seven new businesses open by millennials, all African-American. That’s unusual in itself, but it shows that people believe in Hampton. They also believe in themselves,” said Mayor Donnie Tuck.



Tuck said it’s something he’s proud of.

Brown said she poured a lot into making her vision come true, but she said others in the small business community also helped her reach this goal.

“We started becoming more visible, doing Facebook lives and started doing meetups and becoming popular with other vendors, working together. I feel like that’s the main thing — collaboration has been a great part of us growing,” Brown said. “Everybody’s business needs help right now.”

She encourages the community to shop small if they can.



“When you’re helping them, you’re actually taking care of a family,” Brown said.

If you’re a business owner or aspiring to be one, Brown shared this message: stay the course and keep the faith.

“You’re going to have bad days. You’re going to have bad sales. Find a way to revisit the plan,” she said.

Tuck said if Congress doesnt pass another stimulus package, City Council could once again discuss doing its own form of COVID-19 relief for local small businesses.