Natural Light hard seltzer? Anheuser-Busch is leaning into the trend

Business

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a spiked seltzer under its Natural Light brand.

The company says Natty Light Seltzer is priced about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

And it says unlike most hard seltzers, which are often sold in four-packs, it will be available in 24-can packages.

Each one is about 130 calories and six percent alcohol by volume.

It comes in two flavors: “black cherry and lime” and “mango and peach,” and should be widely available in the U.S. in a few weeks.

Natural Light seltzer is not the first hard seltzer product for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

It already sells Bon & Viv.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10