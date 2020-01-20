More women and minorities buying guns

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local gun shops report sales are up — especially among woman and minorities.

They say the sales are a mix of first-time buyers, people looking for personal protection, and those who fear the legislature will ban certain guns and accessories.

A report on statewide gun sales in the Richmond Times-Dispatch estimated firearm sales soared to nearly 74,000 last month, a 47 percent increase over the previous December.

The report cited mandatory criminal background checks on Virginia gun buyers.

One gun shop manager in Hampton Roads told WAVY.com while sales at his shop have remained steady, only the demographic has changed.

The sale of lower receivers, a part of a firearm, has nearly doubled.

The ATF considers the lower receiver the actual “gun” part of the firearm. The thought is if lawmakers ban assault weapons, as long as you have the receiver you would be able to add parts to complete an AR-15.