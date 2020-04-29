Live Now
Miss eating out due to the stay-at-home order? Zaxby’s created a ‘restaurant sounds’ playlist

(WAVY) — During these times, much of America isn’t frequenting restaurants due to government-ordered business closures and social distancing guidelines.

Recognizing some people may miss those sounds now stifled by the coronavirus pandemic, Zaxby’s has created a SoundCloud playlist of ambient “restaurant” sounds, according to reports from NBC News.

Zaxby’s fast-casual chain restaurants are known for their chicken fingers, wings and sauces.

The 5-track restaurant playlist is called “Sounds from Table 23.” The tracks correlate with different times of day and include sounds such as the cash registers opening, background music, order numbers being called, and more, according to NBC.

Click here to listen to the playlist.

