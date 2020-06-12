Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA to build new distribution center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA announced plans to open a new distribution center in Suffolk on Thursday.

The company says the new facility will support its corporate headquarters and main roasting operations located in Suffolk.

The 355,933-square-foot distribution center will be located at the Equus Capital Partners’ Virginia Port Logistics Park.

“We are pleased to announce the selection of Virginia Port Logistics Park as our East Coast distribution center. This announcement was the result of a concerted effort in partnership with the City of Suffolk, Equus Capital Partners, and JLL to align our long-term strategic market and supply chain initiatives with a national outlook,” the company wrote in a press release.

Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson said she looks forward to working with Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA and Equus Capital Partners on the expansion in Suffolk as she welcomed the company into the city.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA is a coffee handling and manufacturing industry that will utilize the Port of Virginia.

For additional information on the brand visit, their website.

