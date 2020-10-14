Local shipyard staffing company looks to hire those whose jobs were impacted by pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 22, 2017) A crane moves the lower stern into place on the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) at Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. John F. Kennedy is the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier which is now 50 percent structurally complete. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) 170622-N-N2201-140 Join the conversation: http://www.navy.mil/viewGallery.asp http://www.facebook.com/USNavy http://www.twitter.com/USNavy http://navylive.dodlive.mil http://pinterest.com https://plus.google.com

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The coronavirus pandemic shattered the job market. Even as businesses reopen, many people are still without work.

But a local shipyard staffing company wants to change that.

Being a provider for family is important for many people. The people with Shipyard Staffing and Rig Up want locals to know they’re here to help them get back on their feet.

“I think there has been a lot of uncertainty out there,” said Brad Myers.

He is the director of Shipyard Staffing and Rig Up. He said uncertainty about being able to provide for loved ones can be stressful, which is why his company wants to hire people in our area.

“We have a variety of positions that are currently open across a variety of different shipyards within the Norfolk, Newport News, and Portsmouth areas,” he said.

“We’ve had a number of people come in as entry level and just over the course of time have been able to work through our training partnerships that are more like insulation, lagging and things of that nature,” he continued.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott asked why they wanted to get the information out.

“I think it’s a sense of confidence, so I think it’s the opportunity to support the family during a time of uncertainty. I also think it’s an opportunity for folks to take a step out there to maybe find a new career, whereas in the past it may have been unstable,” he explained.

He said there is no time like the present.

“Right now, we have 30 to 50 jobs that are open at any given point in time across different trades and what we are aiming to do is net 15 people each week through the end of the year. And that’s our goal is to get those folks out onto the deck plate there within the Norfolk, Newport News, and Portsmouth areas,” he said.

There’s also something for those who don’t have previous experience.

“[They’ll] provide training for some of those entry-level roles to get people there, but ultimately just a little bit experience on the deck plate helps. But again, if there is no experience, we can certainly find a place for someone that comes in with the right work ethic and is ready to go learn and execute,” he said.

He says it’s not just a job opportunity but also an opportunity to help community members leave uncertainty behind.

“The shipyards have been deemed ‘essential,’ so I think it provides a lot of stability not only for an individual, but those who rely on an individual for overall income or just being able to put food on the table,” he said.

Those who are interested can get started on their phone by texting JOBS to 757-551-9228, or clicking here.

