NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The hotel industry across Hampton Roads is seeing an increase in revenue as it continues to outperform the industry across much of the country.

“The hotel industry continues to recover in the commonwealth and has more than fully recovered in Hampton Roads,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center. “With declining COVID-19 cases, rising consumer confidence and continued pent-up demand in leisure travel, we have seen significant improvement in the performance of the hotel industry over the 2019 levels, and we expect the industry to continue its recovery in the coming months.”

New data shows that hotel revenues in Hampton Roads were 18% higher in February 2022 than it was just four years prior in February 2019. That growth was largely fueled by a 25% increase in revenue in Virginia Beach during the same time period.

Chesapeake and Suffolk closely followed with an increased review of 24%, while the Newport News and Hampton market only saw a 7% increase in revenue.

Across the Commonwealth, about 77% of hotel revenue in 2019 came from the northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Richmond markets. However, northern Virginia saw a 33% decrease in revenue since 2019.

The Average Daily Rate (ADR) paid for hotel rooms through February stood at $96, a 1% decrease compared to 2019. However, data shows that the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), an industry-standard of the health of the lodging sector, fell to $46 and was 7% lower compared to 2019.

Hampton Roads’ hotel industry also continues to outperform the top 25 markets in the nation in terms of growth in Revenue per Available Room.