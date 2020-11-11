Local developer plans mixed-use redevelopment near downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new mixed-use redevelopment called Goodman Square is slated for an area near downtown Suffolk.

Goodman Developers plans to build a combination of multi-family residences, single-family residences, shopping locations and restaurants on Factory Street, the city announced Tuesday.

Factory Street is a blighted industrial area, the city said.

The developer, Ephraim Goodman, grew up in Orlando-pleasant Hill in Suffolk.

The first phase of the redevelopment will include multi-family apartments, future retail, and a new gas station. The apartments will be luxury living quarters and sit over the new commercial stores and restaurants.

“The diverse project supports redevelopment projects and opportunities to welcome new dining, shopping, and living in the Orlando – Pleasant Hill neighborhood adjacent to Downtown Suffolk,” the city wrote in a news release.

“I’ve had the opportunity to build homes and commercial projects throughout Hampton Roads, and coming back to my neighborhood with Goodman Square is by far the most rewarding project in my career,” said Goodman.

“The Goodman Square redevelopment advances opportunity for housing and commerce in the Orlando – Pleasant Hill area,” said Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. “I am proud to see this revitalization and investment project move forward and take shape in our community.”

Goodman Square gas station rendering. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

Goodman Square mixed-use rendering (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

