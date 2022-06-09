NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Black Chamber of Commerce for Hampton Roads, also known as

Black BRAND, has been selected to receive a large grant to assist minority businesses in the

City of Norfolk.

Black BRAND, a non-profit organization, will be receiving two grants totaling $120,000. It will receive $95,000 from the Sentara Healthcare Community Partner Grant and $25,000 from IKEA’s

Commitment to Black Equality.

Black BRAND’s president and co-founder Blair Durham voiced her appreciation to Sentara

Healthcare and IKEA, saying, “In a world where obstacles have always existed for communities

of color and minority-owned businesses, now is a critical time to explore ways to boost funding

and secure access to capital.”

Sherry Norquist, the director of community engagement and impact for Sentara said, “Sentara

Healthcare’s commitment to partners such as Black BRAND is critical to our mission of

strengthening economic opportunities for businesses in the Black and Latino communities.”

The grants are intended to improve the quality of life for commonly underserved black

communities which have experienced disproportionate economic and health impacts caused by

the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ensuing recession.

The specific areas aimed at improvement include education, health, and racial equity.

Black BRAND plans on investing $125,000 in Norfolk and Portsmouth-based minority-owned

businesses through their B-Force Accelerator initiative.

B-Force Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program designed to assist minority businesses at least two years old that have an annual income under $75,000. B-Force Accelerator also provides strategic, organizational and financial planning, as well as legal, accounting and marketing resources.

Eligible Norfolk business owners are encouraged to apply for the program as quickly as possible. The

application deadline is June 15, with only 50 applicants being selected due to capacity.

For more information on Black BRAND or B-Force Accelerator, please visit BlackBRAND.Biz.