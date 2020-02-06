Lifetouch in Chesapeake to close; 130 full-time and 38 seasonal employees affected

FILE – This April 26, 2012, file photo shows the Shutterfly headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying online photo publishing company Shutterfly for $51 per share. Redwood City, California-based Shutterfly’s stock closed at $50.25 on Monday, June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Lifetouch’s parent company Shutterfly has confirmed that the location in Chesapeake will close at the end of this summer.

A media relations employee with Sutterfly said there are 130 full-time employees and 38 seasonal at the Chesapeake location.

The full-time employees will find jobs within the company “where appropriate,” they said.

” The full time employees will get severance pay and help finding news jobs, (help with resume writing and interview skills etc..),” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The nearest facility is in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

The closure was announced Jan. 29 and is part of the “natural evolution of production,” the spokesperson said. There are some new state-of-the-art facilities which will take over parts of the production currently underway in Chesapeake.

The last official say at the facility will be Aug. 31.