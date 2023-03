NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s Outwork 757 LGBTQ career expo is coming to Norfolk Thursday at Old Dominion University’s Chartway Arena.

The third-annual expo will feature 40 recruiters from LGBTQ-affirmative corporations, small businesses, government agencies and volunteer organizations.

The event is free for job seekers and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information and registration for job seekers can be found at Outwork757.com.