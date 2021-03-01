Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will get $1 million from Dominion Energy

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy says it will give $1 million to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a civil rights organization, to further the company’s mission to ensure equal justice for all.

The grant is part of the company’s social justice fund which was created last year in response to the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Leaders say it will support the near-term focus of the group: defending diversity in higher education; responding to hate crimes; reforming bail, fees, and fines; and protecting ballot access.

“Through this partnership, we can accelerate our efforts to develop legal and policy initiatives that address discrimination in key areas of American life. Ultimately, our efforts will help to foster shared prosperity, safety, and success for all, especially for African Americans and other people of color,” said Damon Hewitt, acting president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Last year, Dominion Energy committed $5 million for organizations and programs supporting social justice, equality, and community rebuilding. The company also committed $25 million to 11 historically Black colleges and universities and $10 million for Educational Equity scholarships benefiting minority students.

