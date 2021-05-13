Last day for MacArthur Center’s Apple store is May 14

FILE. People wait in line outside the Apple retail store location at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Apple store in the MacArthur Center will close permanently Friday, May 14.

The date was posted on the Apple website with a “thank you” for more than 14 “great years.”

An Apple spokesperson confirmed in February that the store was set to close, however, they did not give a reason for the closure. Apple said everyone employed at that location would be offered other jobs within Apple.

There is one other Apple store in the Hampton Roads region, at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach.

Nordstrom, an anchor store at MacArthur Center, closed in 2019 after two decades at the Downtown Norfolk location. WAVY News 10 has reported that the city is exploring the idea of converting that space into city offices.