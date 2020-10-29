Largest cranes on East coast set to arrive at Norfolk International Terminals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two new ship-to-shore cranes, the largest on the East Coast, are scheduled to arrive at the Port of Virginia on Monday,

On Nov. 2, people on the coast will be able to see the cranes as they come into Norfolk Harbor because the 170-foot-tall cranes will arrive fully-assembled.

If the schedule holds, the cranes should be coming through the harbor on their way to the Norfolk International Terminals between 10:30 am and noon.

The cranes will give the Port of Virginia the capability to service container vessels, regardless of their size, for decades to come.

