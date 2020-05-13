JES partners with VB restaurant to serve free meals to its essential employees and their families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach company is teaming up with local restaurants to provide free meals to its essential employees who are working during the coronavirus pandemic.

JES Foundation Repair, a family of companies that specialize in foundation repair for residential homes, is working with 501 North Kitchen and Bar to provide meals to its essential employees on May 20.

The “Serve and Support” program is a national initiative that was launched in April by JES’ parent company, Groundworks. Each month, the companies that make up Groundworks partner with local restaurants to serve family meals to their essentially employees who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the country, Groundworks has committed to investing more than $100,000 to feed essential employees through the “Serve and Support” program.

The initiative isn’t just good for the employees who receive the meals — it also supports local restaurants that have had to restructure their business models due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions.

“Local restaurants are truly feeling the impact of this pandemic. These are our friends and neighbors,” said JES Foundation Repair Regional Manager Mid-Atlantic George Frates. “It was an opportunity to not only support our community partners, but to also show appreciation of our team members who continue serve our customers daily. We are proud to be able to help these businesses and give back to our amazing employees and their families.”

