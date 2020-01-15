J. Crew and 3 other stores leaving MacArthur Center — but more stores are on the way in

MacArthur Center Black Friday 2019 (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Change it on its way at the MacArthur Center mall in Norfolk.

Karen Husselbee at the MacArthur Center said leases for J. Crew, Fossil and Brighton Collectibles are up — and those stores are leaving.

However, the mall just celebrated the opening of Glow Golf and will soon introduce a new 19,000-square-foot GameWorks. Bonilla Pet Studio is also on its way in.

“We’ll be sharing additional updates in 2020,” Husselbee wrote in an email.

“Looking ahead, MacArthur Center and our operator/manager Starwood Retail Partners are committed to creating a welcoming environment and new experiences for Hampton Roads,” she said.

