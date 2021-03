VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Indian River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach has officially been listed for sale.

The center is home to Burlington Coat Factory, Food Lion and It’s Fashion Metro, as well as locally-owned One Price Cleaners.

The 128,017 square foot community shopping destination borders the cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake, within close proximity to Interstates 64 and 264.

There is no information on why the property has been listed.

