Hotel industry continues to improve throughout Hampton Roads with ‘highest weekly occupancy rate’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – According to Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, Hampton Roads continues to have the highest weekly occupancy rate and Revenue Per Available Room according to recently released data.

STR, a global firm that provides data on the hospitality industry, is reporting that hotel revenues decreased by 44%, and rooms sold declined by 32% in Virginia for the week of August 9 through August 15 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Economic analysts say the average daily rate paid for hotel rooms dropped 18% to $95.76.

Revenue Per Available Room or RevPAR, an industry-standard of the health of the lodging sector, fell to $48.02 which is a 43% decline.

According to research, the hotel industry in Hampton Roads continues to achieve the highest occupancy rate among the top 25 markets in the nation.

The overall data looks at the last four weeks where the occupancy rate in Hampton Roads was 65.4% for the current week and 65.6% since the week of July 19 to July 25.

Statistics show RevPAR reached $74.06 for the current week and $75.20 for the last four weeks.

Compared to the same week in 2019, hotel revenues and rooms sold have generally declined in most markets in Virginia as revenues fell 1% in the Hampton Roads market.

During the week of August 2 through August 8, revenues fell by 33% in the Hampton Roads market, according to the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy.

Rooms sold during the latest week fell by 50% in the Virginia portion of the Washington market, and 19% in the Hampton Roads market.

The Chesapeake/Suffolk market fared better than other submarkets in Hampton Roads; rooms sold declined by only 8.5%.

Within the Hampton Roads market, hotel revenue fell 68% in Williamsburg, 24% in Virginia Beach, 22% in Norfolk/Portsmouth, 21% in Newport News/Hampton, and 19% in Chesapeake/Suffolk.

ODU says the occupancy rate of hotels in Hampton Roads for the past four weeks when compared with the same period in 2019 declined by 19%, ADR by 15%, and RevPAR by 31%.

Occupancy in Hampton Roads and its submarkets would be even lower if some hotels had not reduced supply of available rooms, which are down in Hampton Roads by 1.9% for the week of August 9 compared to the first week of March when the impacts of the pandemic were felt.

Data show available rooms declined by 10.4% in Williamsburg and 1.9% in Newport News and Hampton.

“We continue to see some improvement in room revenues as well as in rooms sold in Hampton Roads almost every week over the last several weeks,” said Professor Vinod Agarwal of the Dragas Center.

“However, given that we have more restrictions in Hampton Roads due to rising infection cases, effective July 31, we are more likely to see a slower recovery for Hampton Road hotels in the coming weeks,” said Agarwal.

