Help is on the way for local businesses through the $29B Restaurant Revitalization Fund

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Help is on the way for some local restaurants and bars.

The Small Business Administration’s $29 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund is now open for registration in the application portal. Applications will open Monday, May 3.

The fund gives emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars, and other qualifying businesses impacted by COVID-19.

$29 billion is available from the American Rescue Plan Act to help the businesses across the country.

Those who receive the funding are not required to pay it back as long as it’s used for eligible expenses no later than March 11, 2023.

Those who are eligible to apply include:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Click here for more information on how to apply.