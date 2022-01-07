Harris Teeter to close all stores early to restock and clean

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In order to increase restocking and cleaning efforts in their stores, all Harris Teeter locations will soon be closing early.

The change, effective Monday, January 10, will be in place until further notice. The change was announced on Friday in an email to customers.

Officials say that they believe the change will allow them to better “process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop.”

Customers are encouraged to shop online using the Harris Teeter ExpressLane.

This change also includes the following, until further notice:

Fresh Foods Market Service Counter revised closing time will be 8 p.m.; all amenities close at 7 p.m.

Butchers & Fisherman’s Market Service Counters revised closing time will be 8 p.m.

The following stores will not close early:

Store 21: Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605

Store 69: Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612

Store 117: University Mall, 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Store 158: College Rd, 820 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403

Store 165: Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607

Store 177: Barracks Road, 975 Emmet St., Charlottesville, VA 22905

Store 231: Citadel, 1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009

Store 346: Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106

Store 348: Village at Chestnut Street, 136 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801

Store 362: University Commons, 3040 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834

Store 376: McHenry Row, 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore , MD 21230

Store 392: Canton Crossing, 3779 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224

Store 394: Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705