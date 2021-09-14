Harris Teeter limiting store hours due to COVID-19, worker shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Effective Wednesday, Sept. 15 and until further notice, Harris Teeter will limit its store hours to 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. because of COVID-19 and worker availability, the grocery store chain announced Monday.

Other changes include: the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter and Butcher and Fisherman’s Market Service Counters will close by 8 p.m.

“We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers.” Harris Teeter

A statement from the company mentioned “difficult employment” issues as being a factor in the decision.

“We believe closing our stores earlier will allow our valued associates to: take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop,” the statement said.

Harris Teeter has several store locations across Hampton Roads.

More information on Harris Teeter’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.