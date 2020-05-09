Hampton Roads Chamber releases recovery guide for local businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber announced on Friday that it is launching its second COVID-19 guide for local businesses.

This guide is designed to help businesses rebound after the coronavirus pandemic and is available now on the HRC website.

The COVID-19 Business Recovery Guide offers resources including:

SafeReturn757: A Guide to Responsible Re-entry to the Workplace

Forward Virginia Blueprint: Governor Northam’s Plan for Easing Public Health Restrictions

Links to industry-specific guidelines for re-opening.

“As a powerful economic partner, the Hampton Roads Chamber means business. That mission doesn’t stop during times of struggle and unforeseen challenges. It’s magnified,” said chamber officials.

The statement continues, “Members doing business with members is the first step in helping our community manage the current conditions we are all facing. Now, we pivot to the positive and begin to focus on economic recovery for The 757.”

In March, the HRC created the COVID-19 Business Resource Guide which covers information for business during the pandemic. A few of the resource topics include grant information, tax extensions, and assistance loan information broken up by each city,

“Our team is here for you. It’s time to Pivot to the Positive! Let’s get businesses re-opened, recovered, and thriving once again,” said HRC President and CEO Bryan Stephens.

For more information, email Priscilla Monti.

