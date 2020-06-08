Hampton Coliseum opens box office for refunds

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Phase 2 of reopening gave some businesses more flexibility to get back up and running — but not all.

Gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed, yet that’s nowhere near how many people would fit into a large concert venue such as the Hampton Coliseum. Those indoor venues are still waiting for the green light.

Normally during this time of year, people are gearing up to attend their favorite concert. Instead, people are lining up to get their refunds, many not even sure if they’ll ever see another concert again.

“I was hoping that it wasn’t canceled, but because of it I’m just disappointed… At least I can get my refund. I’ll be ready for it next year,” said Ruth Lindsey. She had a good attitude Monday afternoon despite having to get a refund for her favorite festival this year, the Jazz Festival.

“It was about $75 a day, so about about $250; $250 or so,” she explained.

All this week, ticket buyers can go by the Coliseum to get a refund for events that have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Doty said the cancellation put a halt to his family’s plans in March.

“I was a little disappointed because my son came from Colorado to see [the show]. It was to see the concert and visit with his grandmother. It was kinda like one of the first concerts that was canceled,” said Doty.

The cancellations not only put a halt to Lindsey’s plans, but also her cash flow.

“… I also work at these venues, as well. I work part-time at these venues so I can’t [wait] to get back into it,” said Lindsey.

Some people aren’t even sure if they’ll see a concert season this year.

“Hopefully, I mean with everything opening back up, prayerfully it will just look for better days ahead, you know,” said Tierra Parker.

Lindsey hopes it is sooner rather than later.

“I can’t work right now. I’m part-time with a company called Event Savvy and we can’t work right now. Have to wait until this is all over,” said Lindsey.

The box office will be open all week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Be sure to bring your tickets and the credit card you purchased them with.

