Gov. Northam to visit Walmart vaccine clinic in Norfolk Wednesday

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to visit a Walmart COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

According to Northam’s public schedule, he will tour the Walmart clinic with local officials in the morning.

The clinic is part of Walmart’s vaccine distribution effort throughout Virginia as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Virginia is slated to receive 69,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week after its approval by the FDA. That’s on top of deliveries of 180,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna this week, along with the 52,000 from the Federal Pharmacy Program.

Northam’s visit to the clinic is not open to the public.

Walmart vaccine clinics aren’t open to the public, and are by appointment only. Walk-ins will be turned away, officials said. Walmart’s vaccination clinics will be moving around each week to help reach communities with lower vaccination rates.

Eligible individuals for the Walmart clinic Wednesday were identified through Virginia’s pre-registration system and contacted to schedule appointments.