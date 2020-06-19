Gov. Northam says new recovery fund available to market Virginia’s tourism destinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Tourism Corporation will award up to $500,000 to destination marketing organizations to help them rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new marketing funds Thursday in a news release.

The grants — up to 50 grants which are up to $10,000 each — will be awarded through the WanderLOVE Recovery Grant Program.

“The coronavirus pandemic had an immediate and devastating impact on our tourism industry,” Northam said in a prepared statement in the news release. “When it is safe to resume travel, we want to equip Virginia destinations with the tools they need to support and promote the diverse communities that travelers love to visit. There will be a lot of demand for leisure travel, and the WanderLOVE Recovery Grants will help towns and cities across our Commonwealth position themselves as an ideal getaway when visitors are ready to get back on the road.”

According to Northam’s office, tourism is one of the state’s largest economic drivers. Visitors spent more than $26 billion in 2018, which contributed $1.8 billion in local and state tax revenue.

The coronavirus pandemic has also caused the tourism and hospitality industry to significantly falter. Many tourism-related businesses have had to temporarily close. Others have also experienced decreased revenue and job loss.

“A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities,” the release said.

As pandemic-related restrictions are lifted around the country, the state expects in-state and drive-market road trips will begin to bounce back — which will help boost the tourism industry.

WanderLOVE is a campaign that will help “provide travel inspiration for road trips, outdoor recreation, hidden gems, small towns, and its signature LOVEworks program.WanderLOVE is a campaign that will help.”

Grant recipients will be given “creative assets and a toolkit” to do their own marketing.

Applications for the gran program opened Thursday and will close July 2. The grants are only available for destination marketing organizations in the state. The organizations can apply for the grants here.

Latest Posts: