Gordmans set to open two new stores in place of Peebles in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two new Gordmans department stores will be opening in Hampton and Norfolk on March 17 at 9 a.m.

Gordmans is a lower-price department store that also allows customers to pick up their Amazon orders onsite.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores, which is converting more than 500 Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage stores to Gordmans.

Costumers who have a Peebles credit card will be able to use their card at Gordmans. They also won’t loss any previously earned points on their style circle rewards cards.

Alongside the grand openings, Gordmans will be making a $1,000 donation to two local high schools. The schools are Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, Granby High School in Norfolk.

During the opening festivities the first 100 guest will get special gifts like a tote bag, and an opportunity to a $50 gift card and a $5 shopping card.

The Gordmans are replacing the Peebles locations that were closed last August.

