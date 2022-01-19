German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits in front of a camera as he delivers his speech for the Davos Agenda 2022, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The Davos Agenda, which takes place from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2022, is an online edition of the annual Davos meeting of the World Economy Forum due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

GENEVA (AP) — New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Wednesday for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying his country would leverage its presidency of the Group of Seven industrial nations this year to push for standards to fight global warming.

Climate discussions have been a key theme this week at a World Economic Forum meeting, which is being held online after COVID-19 concerns delayed its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland.

Unlike events such as the U.N. climate conference last year in Glasgow, Scotland, the Davos meeting is more of a discussion about big ideas — not a place where concrete agreements are made on how to act. Critics regularly fault the Davos event, whose origins date to 1971, for hosting economic and political elites who voice high-minded but often empty goals that are deemed out of touch with the needs of regular people.

Scholz spoke about issues ranging from economic growth to Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border, focusing on Germany’s and the wider European Union’s ambitions to fight climate change.

“Europe has decided to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050; Germany wants to reach that goal in 2045 already … a monumental task, but a task that we can and will master,” he said.

Scholz added that Germany will use its G-7 presidency to “turn that group into the nucleus of an international climate club.”

“What we want to achieve is a paradigm shift in international climate policy. We will no longer wait for the slowest and least ambitious,” he said. “Instead, we will lead by example, and we will turn climate action from a cost factor into competitive advantage by agreeing on joint minimum standards.”

Scholz said the “climate club,” which he first announced months ago when he was finance minister, would be open to all countries.

Several groups of countries have similar goals, including the High Ambition Coalition that aims to achieve the strictest target in the Paris climate accord — limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.

Critics say such groups often include members with less-than-stellar climate records. Both Germany and the United States, for example, are not on track to meet their emission reduction goals and have pushed back against granting poor countries the kind of funding they seek to tackle climate change.

The targets Scholz suggested for the climate club — the 1.5-degree cap and climate neutrality by 2050 — are already part of or implied by the Paris accord. More significant, Scholz said the club could seek to achieve those goals “by pricing carbon and preventing carbon leakage.”

Those proposals are designed to prevent companies from shifting carbon-heavy industries to countries with less stringent emissions rules and putting nations like Germany at a competitive disadvantage.

While the idea has strong support within the European Union, whose members are used to negotiating compromise agreements for the common good, getting the U.S. and major developing countries such as China and India on board will be trickier.

A group of Latin American leaders also discussed climate change on a separate panel, urging accountability from the largest carbon-emitting nations and help funding green agendas.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei tied climate change to migration in the region because it saps resources, hampering growth opportunities. He said Central America barely causes 0.33% of greenhouse gases, but countries there “suffer the most.”

“Every year, we have to rebuild the country because there are hurricanes,” Giammattei said. “Many of our resources that should be dedicated to the generation of new opportunities must be directed toward the construction of roads, bridges, drinking water systems.”

In a separate discussion about the energy transition, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, stressed the major oil producer’s commitment to fighting climate change. He said his country was “proactively engaged with everybody” as the world tries to reduce emissions.

The prince said fossil fuels would play a role alongside renewables and urged countries to use “every tool in the kit,” including cleaner ways to use fossil fuels rather than simply eliminating them.

Bjoern Rosengren, CEO of Swiss-based engineering group ABB Ltd., stressed energy efficiency through things like smarter buildings as one way to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, saying “the best energy is the one we don’t waste.”

Occidental Petroleum’s CEO Vicki Hollub touted her company’s plans for a direct air capture facility that will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere in the most prolific oil field in the U.S., which straddles Texas and New Mexico.

Also planned Wednesday was a talk on climate innovation featuring Bill Gates and John Kerry, the Biden administration’s special envoy on climate.

___

Associated Press writers Geir Moulson and Frank Jordans in Berlin, David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany, and Regina Garcia Cano in Mexico City contributed to this report.