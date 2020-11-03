Free food: McDonald’s giving away its newest menu items

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Last week, McDonald’s rolled out its three newest menu items: Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins and Cinnamon Rolls.

Beginning Tuesday, the fast food giant will give you the chance to try those foods for free.

You can pick one with the purchase of a coffee drink — as long as you use the McDonald’s app. According to USA TODAY, the deal is good from November 3 to November 9.

Prices on those new McCafe items will run anywhere from $1.99 to $2.49.

McDonald’s USA vice president, brand and menu strategy Linda VanGosen said these new menu additions grow a strong breakfast brand that’s been around for five decades.

“We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup,” said VanGosen in a news release. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

McCafe coffee has been around since 2009.