Former Newport News airport director will not serve jail time for misusing public funds

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The former executive director of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport was sentenced Wednesday for misusing public funds to support a private airline — but he will not serve any jail time.

Ken Spirito, the former director, was sentenced to four years of probation. He will also spend 30 consecutive months confined at home and under surveillance, and be required to pay more than $2.5 million in restitution.

Spirito was convicted in mid-March on 23 charges, including intentional misapplication of funds, money laundering, false declaration, perjury and obstruction of justice.

Spirito served as the airport’s director from 2009 until 2017.

Evidence proved that Spirito intentionally misused state and federally regulated funds to pay off a $5 million TowneBank loan he took out for the failed startup airline PEOPLExpress.

The former president of PEOPLExpress Airlines, Michael Morisi, was sentenced earlier this year to two years for fraud and filing a false income tax return.

