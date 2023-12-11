CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Dollar Tree, which is headquartered in Chesapeake, is facing a potential class action lawsuit.

A former employee who lives in Richmond, Virginia claims the company didn’t notify nearly 2-million people about a data breach earlier this year. He is seeking for the court to certify this as a class action.

The lawsuit alleges the suspicious activity was discovered around August 8. An investigation revealed there was a data breach where hackers gained access to personal information of both employees and customers, including names, dates of birth and social security numbers. But the lawsuit claims those potentially impacted were not notified of the data breach until several months later.

A filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General shows that consumers were notified of the data breach on Nov. 27, 2023.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff states he was notified of the breach on that day.

The lawsuit, which names Zeroed-in Technologies, LLC and Dollar Tree, Inc. as the defendants, also alleges they did not use reasonable security procedures and practices to protect the information in the first place.

Zeroed-In reportedly offered to cover identity monitoring for a year for those affected, but the lawsuit calls that “wholly inadequate”, stating the data breach victims will be at a heightened risk of identity theft for years.

WAVY reached out to Dollar Tree for a response to the lawsuit. A company spokesperson provided this statement:

“Zeroed-In is a vendor that we and other companies use. They informed us that they identified a security incident, and they provided notice of the incident to current and former employees.“ Dollar Tree statement

The lawsuit seeks “compensatory, consequential, and nominal damages”, with an amount to be later determined.