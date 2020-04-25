Food Lion donates reusable food bags to local meal distribution sites, $20 gift cards for families

(WAVY) — Food Lion confirmed its intent to help families and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenging times.

Food Lion Feeds announced Friday it is partnering with school divisions to help deliver meals to children and their families.

Beginning April 17, the company started donating reusable food bags and $20 gift cards to meal distributors in the cities of Franklin and Virginia Beach.

The company is donating food bags and $20 gift cards weekly.

“No child should go to bed hungry, and with our hunger-relief partners seeing unprecedented demand, we want to do what we can to help make sure that children in our towns and cities have the food they need to thrive,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “These distributions will provide supplemental meals for our youngest neighbors who rely on the school system for food. This is a difficult time for many, and our commitment to nourishing our neighbors is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Franklin City students in grade school and their families can pick up the food bags and gift cards throughout April and May at SP Morton Elementary School.

Virginia Beach students can pick them up at Newtown Elementary School.

Food Lion Feeds has already donated $3.1 million to fight hunger in the localities it serves.

“We are continuing to do what we can to take care of the most vulnerable in our communities, including seniors, children and families who are struggling with food insecurity,” Ham said. “We recognize that our communities are counting on us, and we are here to serve them.”

Latest Posts: