PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local businesswoman is giving back to her community by giving other Black women knowledge and some capital.

Angela Reddix, founder and CEO of ARDX and a self-made millionaire, is focused on helping Black women age 40 and older.

“They just need a little support, with knowledge, they need support with understanding, the soft skills, the resilience — that is so important — and … absolutely, capital,” Reddix told WAVY.

On Thursday, she announced the 10 finalists for her Reddix Rules Fund competition.

The finalists, chosen from hundreds of applicants, are already business owners who have proven they have what it takes, Reddix said. They will experience a week of intensive training in finances, operations and building a team. The sessions will be led by experienced business professionals from Bank of America, Google and other businesses around the country.

At the end of that August retreat, they will pitch their ideas to investors for a chance to win big money. The top three will receive $10,000, $8,000 and $5,000.

“My goal is not that they build a business that covers their lifestyle, but that they build a business that they can employ others,” Reddix said. “That is how you take a community from poverty to prosperity.”

“It is much harder for a Black woman, however, I do feel when you are educated and you feel confident in what you’re teaching and what your goal is, it’s gonna come across.” finalist Tracie Boone, who owns Healing Hands Healthcare Services, told WAVY.

Each finalist will walk away with at least $500 along with new knowledge and new contacts that money can’t buy.