Families ride out the pandemic on two wheels; bike shops increase in repairs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — They come in packs: families are on the road on two wheels as phase 1 of reopening Virginia gets underway.

Recreation centers, pools and other attractions remain closed.

“We normally go to the beach, so we are just riding bikes a lot,” said Virginia Beach resident Kim Byers, who pedaled hard to keep up with her two children in a Saturday afternoon ride around Sherwood Lakes.

Across Hampton Roads, the United States and the entire planet, people are riding out the coronavirus pandemic — literally — on two wheels.

For many, the bicycle is the mode of transportation of choice to avoid crowded public transit, recreate and stay fit.

NPD Group, an organization that tracks the sale of sporting goods, says for the month of March there has been a 121-percent increase in the sale of adult bikes around the world. The rate skyrocketed to 200 percent for the month of April compared to April of last year.

At Fat Frogs in Southern Virginia Beach, it’s Black Friday times two every day.

“This is crazy; I’ve never seen it like this,” said veteran mechanic Jimmy Bruce.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

When you enter the store, you will see dozens of bikes. But, those bikes are not for sale. More than 100 bikes are in line for repair.

Owner Chuck Long says customers are tired of running, tired of walking, and they want something else to keep them busy as the days are warmer and longer.

“We would typically have 20-25 repairs in. As you can see around us, I think the last count was 100 repairs. You are looking at four weeks before you see your bike again,” he said.

Locals are not surprised. Looking to roll out with a nice bike under $600 dollars — forget about it.

“The vendors are out of stock so its been very challenging,” he said.

Price point-wise, the lower level has been depleted so you have to jump into the next tier. Even then, the size range has been a challenge, so it can be very difficult to find a bike.

Inventory won’t improve until mid June.

No new bikes, no problem. Virginia Beach resident Greg Johnston is proud of his vintage set of wheels.

“It’s my dad’s. It’s a 1942 Schwinn,” he said.

Johnston rides the bike eight to 10 miles every day and says this gift from his dad has never let him down.

