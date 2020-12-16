Elizabeth City State University Receives $15M gift from MacKenzie Scott

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City State University is one of at least three local higher education institutions to receive a generous gift from MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist and venture philanthropist.

According to the university, Scott announced the donation of $15 million on Tuesday. It’s the single largest donation in the university’s nearly 130-year history.

Other nearby universities who received money from Scott include Hampton University and Norfolk State University.

“I would like to thank Ms. Scott for her investment in Elizabeth City State University and our mission of producing graduates who are prepared to be leaders and contributing members of society,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon.

The univeristy says the gift means they’re moving in the right direction with strategic initiatives.

“Thanks to Ms. Scott’s gift, this affords us the opportunity to improve the institution’s financial footing for long-term stability,” said Chancellor Dixon. “We also will invest in innovative priorities and respond to opportunities that our limited resources and restricted budgets do not allow.”

