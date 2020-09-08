Earth Fare store in Williamsburg to reopen Wednesday following prior bankruptcy

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — In late July, a commercial real estate firm announced a Williamsburg supermarket was set to reopen just four months after the store closed its doors due to a company-wide bankruptcy.

On Wednesday, Earth Fare is opening those doors back up at its Williamsburg location.

Not long after the bankruptcy, Dennis Hulsing purchased Earth Fare, a “healthy supermarket,” out of bankruptcy and shared news of his plans to reopen some of the closed stores, including Williamsburg’s.

Earth Fare is a key anchor of the mixed-use development known as Midtown Row, represented by Broad Street Realty, in Williamsburg which includes 240 apartments and over 217,000 square feet of retail space.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of such an important store to the community and to the development. Having an organic grocery offering has always been an important part of our vision for Midtown Row and the type of experience we are trying to create here,” Michael Jacoby | Chief Executive Officer, Broad Street Realty.

The store plans to open on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.

Certain steps are being taken by the store because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The store says it plans to make the following changes in operations in light of the health crisis:

All team members will wear masks and have their temperature taken before their shift begins

Plexiglass is set up at each register and floor markers have been placed to ensure guests remain 6 feet apart

Hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers

Carts will be sanitized after each use

The store will undergo a nightly deep-clean

You can find their weekly newsletter for deals here.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: