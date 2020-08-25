Dominion boosts relief for customers, businesses during pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy has suspended disconnections for nonpayment until at least mid-October.

Now, they’re expanding funding to small businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship through their EnergyShare program.

Dominion has contributed $500,000 to the Small Business Relief Program. In addition to that funding for businesses, Dominion also has $13.5 million for residential customer relief.

The business relief money will offer one-time assistance up to $1,000 toward unpaid Dominion Energy Virginia electric bills that may have accumulated during the pandemic for small businesses.

Dominion Energy also doubled the amount residents can get for the summer cooling season from $300 to $600. Eligibility was also expanded so customers no longer need to show a disconnect notice to apply. Their age also does not impact their eligibility.

“Whatever we can do, we’re all in this together. This is a trying time for everyone. We just all want to work together to be a part of this solution until we get through this pandemic,” said Bonita Billingsly Harris, Dominion spokeswoman.

The application period begins on Sept. 1. Residential disconnections are suspended until at least Oct. 14.

If you’re a Virginia customer, call 2-1-1 or visit 211virginia.org for a referral to your local EnergyShare agency.

Those who have fallen behind on their bill should visit DominionEnergy.com or call 1-866-366-4357

