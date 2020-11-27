‘Dismal Friday’: Few Black Friday crowds at the MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There weren’t big crowds of Black Friday shoppers at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

“‘Black’ [Friday] is probably not the right term to use. It’s kind of a dismal Friday,” said MacArthur Center General Manager James Wolford.

Wolford said many store owners anticipated fewer customers, but there was still excitement hoping people would show up in person for the holiday tradition.

“It’s one of those situations that even though all retailers are putting their best foot forward, the environment that we live in people are just hesitant about coming out, encountering crowds and possibly coming in contact with someone who’s infected,” said Wolford.

Despite warnings, a few did holiday shop, like Vonray Smith.

Smith said he felt comfortable going inside.

“If you keep your distance, keep your hygiene up, wash your hands. follow the rules, you’ll be okay,” said Smith.

Some used the low turnout to their advantage.

“Not a lot of crowds, everybody has their mask on and I feel kind of safe,” said shopper Lawrence Ash.

While business owners may not have been thrilled with it looking like a regular day at the mall, shoppers say it made for a much smoother holiday experience.

“Last year was berserk. It was nothing but people shoving and kind of getting in people’s way but now people are more polite,” said shopper Lydia Vazquez.