NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Tuesday, shopping in downtown Norfolk will be without one major option.

Dillard’s at MacArthur Center closed its doors for the final time at 8 p.m. Monday.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the MacArthur Center store would become a discount center.

Then, the chain announced it would close the three-floor, 250,000-square-foot store instead.

The city has since bought the building that houses the store for $4 million.

Dillard’s opened with much fanfare along the mall in 1999 and had been the Arkansas-based upscale department store’s largest location in Virginia. Now, it’s the end of an era.

The city’s most recent assessment of the building is $8.7 million, down $7.4 million from the prior year, and the loss of Dillard’s value is less than half of the mall’s decline. From last year to this one, the mall lost more than $26 million in assessed value.

Overall, Dillard’s sales are down 3% year-to-year across the country.

Dillard’s still has locations in Hampton Roads at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake and Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.