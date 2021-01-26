Dallas 7-Eleven becomes ultimate gamer’s paradise

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to stay up all night, play video games and eat junk food until you can’t anymore?

Well, you may be in luck thanks to a gamer’s paradise in North Texas.

On Monday, 7-Eleven announced it is teaming up with Airbnb and Sony to offer a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Image Courtesy: 7-Eleven

Two lucky gamers who live in the Dallas area will have the opportunity to spend the night in 7-Eleven’s Evolution store — a new convenience store concept for the company — before it opens to the public.

Starting Feb. 1, two gamers will be able to book the store online for one night — and they can bring a friend.

And get this — the price is only $11.

The store has been transformed into a gamer’s paradise. Guests will be able to play the new PlayStation 5 on a big screen and will be able to eat all the snacks available in the store. Laredo Taco Company is also providing food.

Gamers will also get to hang out with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — virtually of course.

“Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months,” 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a statement. “The ultimate gamers’ console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store — our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7-Eleven.”

The 7-Eleven will be available for booking for only one-night stays on Friday, Feb. 26, or on Sunday, Feb. 28.