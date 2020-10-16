Dairy Queen celebrating First Responders with special offer on Oct. 26

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – National First Responders Day will be celebrated on Oct. 28 this year, but Dairy Queen plans to show its appreciation early.
On Monday, Oct. 26, Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen locations will recognize local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical service providers* with a free combo meal and mini blizzard.
In addition, 20% of sales from that day will be donated to Vigilant Watch, a local nonprofit dedicated to serving those who serve.
“The DQ Team knows the commitment that First Responders make to the Hampton Roads community. These heroes work in incredibly stressful environments and show their dedication every day. This year instead of offering them a great deal on October 28 like everyone else; we’re honoring them a couple days early on October 26,” said Matthew Bean, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Mid Atlantic Dairy Queen.
This is the third year Dairy Queen is recognizing First Responder Day.
Any First Responder in uniform can visit one of the locations listed below on October 26 to receive their free combo and free mini Blizzard.
Participating Chesapeake DQ Locations:
- 200 S. Battlefield Blvd
- 943 N. Battlefield Blvd
- 4024 Portsmouth Blvd
- 3220 Western Branch Blvd
Participating Virginia Beach DQ Locations:
- 1925 Landstown Centre Way
- 1585 General Booth Blvd
- 1324 Kempsville Rd
- 1093 Independence Blvd
Participating Peninsula DQ Locations:
- 12999 Warwick Blvd, Newport News
- 219 Fox Hill Rd, Hampton
Participating Norfolk DQ Location:
- 9636 Granby St
Participating Franklin DQ Location:
- 1418 Armory Dr
Participating Windsor DQ Location:
- 61 W Windsor Blvd
*First Responders include EMS, Firefighters, Police, and Sheriff. Must be in uniform to qualify.
Latest Posts
- NC Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 1,144 new cases reported, over 1,100 currently hospitalized
- Shooting on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Monday afternoon
- TSA: Over 1 million airline passengers screened Sunday for first time since March
- ‘The Voice’ returns Monday night for season 19
- Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic