Customers and employees enjoy Pollard’s Chicken on S. Witchduck Road one last time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pollard’s Chicken is a favorite in Hampton Roads.

The first location opened more than 50 years ago — and now you can find them all over the seven cities.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the chain hard, and on Thursday, it closed the doors of its Kempsville location for good.

10 On Your Side spoke with customers and employees on the store’s last day.

The Pollard’s Chicken legacy started back in February 1967 in Norfolk as a family affair.

It’s the best fried chicken around, said customer Norris McLeod.

“It taste like momma used to make,” Norris McLeod said. “I grew up in the South. Fried chicken is a staple and so this is the best I have found anywhere in town.”

Pollards opened up the Kempsville location in Virginia Beach back in 1996 and for 25 years served the community

“They just love it and for the people that go to church here at the Kempsville Baptist Church, I think it’s the Sunday after-service place to be,” said Claudette McLeod, as she sat with Norris McLeod at Pollard’s.

Operations Manager Mary Gagnon has worked for Pollard’s Chicken for 28 years and says the pandemic has hit the restaurant business hard. A big drop in sales forced the doors to be closed.

“All of our locations [have had hardships], but this one has been hit the hardest so far. We are just going to go ahead and close this one so that we can hopefully stay strong with our other ones,” said Gagnon.

Longtime employee Ruben Robles is saddened but isn’t too concerned. The company has arranged for him and13 other employees to be transferred to one of seven other locations that remain open.

“Ah, it’s pretty sad. I’ve been with the company for 21 years. Things happen, there’s nothing you can do about this,” Robles said.

Don’t worry chicken lovers — the seven other Pollard’s locations remain open.