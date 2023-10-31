NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you have old Crocs you no longer wear, the company will take them back.

Crocs announced it is participating in a retail takeback program, in partnership with Soles4Souls, an organization that distributes clothing and shoe donations back into local communities.

Here’s how the program works: you can bring your Crocs in any condition – from gently used to well-loved – to select Crocs retail stores in Virginia beginning Friday, October 27. There are a couple locations in Hampton Roads.

Virginia is one of ten states participating in the pilot program. The others are: Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The participating stores in Virginia include:

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Crocs at Williamsburg

Leesburg Premium Outlets

Spotsylvania

Potomac Mills

Shoes donated through the retail takeback program will either be recycled or donated to Soles4Souls.

“We’re excited to take this next step on our path toward innovating for a circular economy and a better future for footwear,” shared Deanna Bratter, Vice President, Global Head of Sustainability, Crocs, Inc. “This pilot program aims to address both environmental and social challenges faced by the fashion industry when it comes to product waste. Together with our fans, we can unlock innovation and partnerships to effectively reduce waste, reuse our materials, keep shoes out of landfills, and help people in need.”

While supplies last, when consumers turn in a pair of used Crocs at a participating retailer, they’ll receive a free limited-edition Jibbitz™ charm.